Russia claims air force struck 58 military targets in Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry says it has struck 58 army targets in Ukraine in a single day into Friday, together with websites the place troops, gasoline depots and army tools have been concentrated.

The ministry stated it had additionally struck three targets utilizing high-precision missiles in Ukraine, together with an S-300 air defence system and a big focus of Ukrainian troops with their tools.

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.

A destroyed residence constructing subsequent to an space of closely broken homes in Borodianka, Ukraine, on Thursday. Credit:Getty Images

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian AN-26 transport aircraft crashed throughout a “technical flight” in southern Ukraine on Friday afternoon (AEST) and there have been casualties, native authorities stated.