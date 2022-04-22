Australia
Russia claims air force struck 58 military targets in Ukraine
Russia’s Defence Ministry says it has struck 58 army targets in Ukraine in a single day into Friday, together with websites the place troops, gasoline depots and army tools have been concentrated.
The ministry stated it had additionally struck three targets utilizing high-precision missiles in Ukraine, together with an S-300 air defence system and a big focus of Ukrainian troops with their tools.
Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian AN-26 transport aircraft crashed throughout a “technical flight” in southern Ukraine on Friday afternoon (AEST) and there have been casualties, native authorities stated.