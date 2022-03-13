Russia claims it killed ‘foreign mercenaries’ in Yavoriv bombing

The Russian navy mentioned it killed as much as 180 “foreign mercenaries” in strikes on Sunday in opposition to the Yavoriv navy vary, a quantity that might not be independently confirmed.

Russian forces fired greater than 30 rockets on the vary 30 kilometres northwest of Lviv in western Ukraine, increasing its offensive nearer to the border with Poland.

Video journalist Brent Renauld was killed within the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, whereas one other journalist was injured, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed.

Moscow is making an attempt to create new puppet republics in Ukraine much like the 2 in Donbas to interrupt his nation aside, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned in his nightly tackle to the nation Saturday.

In one other ceasefire violation, seven Ukrainian civilians, together with a toddler, died when the Russian military shelled a humanitarian convoy of refugees close to Kyiv and compelled them to show again, Ukrainian authorities declare.