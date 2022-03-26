Russia Claims Phase 1 “Success” In Ukraine, Kyiv Under Curfew: 10 Points

In a doubtlessly vital shift, the Russian military says the primary section of its army marketing campaign in Ukraine is over and troops will now give attention to the whole “liberation” of the japanese Donbas area.

Russian forces have taken management of the city of Slavutych, the place staff on the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant reside, the governor of Kyiv area, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, stated.

A contemporary curfew might be imposed in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv from Saturday night till Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko introduced. “The military command decided to reinforce the curfew. It will start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday,” he stated on Telegram.

The scenario within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol remained vital, with road preventing going down in its centre, the town’s mayor stated.

Mariupol mayor stated he had spoken to France’s ambassador to Ukraine about choices for evacuating civilians after French President Emmanuel Macron stated he would suggest to Russia a plan to assist folks depart.

136 youngsters have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a army offensive 31 days in the past, stated Ukraine’s prosecutor basic.

US President Joe Biden will give a speech later in the present day in Warsaw, the place he’s anticipated to ask the “free world” to oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will on Saturday additionally meet two Ukrainian ministers in Poland, the primary face-to-face assembly between the US president and high Kyiv officers since Russia’s invasion started.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky known as on energy-producing nations to extend output in order that Russia can not use its oil and gasoline wealth to “blackmail” different nations.