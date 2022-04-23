Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

The Russian protection ministry mentioned Saturday that its troops had performed a missile strike on a depot containing weapons delivered by the United States and European international locations to Ukrainian forces close to Odessa.

“Russian armed forces today disabled with high-precision and long-range missiles a logistics terminal at the military airfield near Odessa where a large batch of foreign weapons delivered by the United States and European countries were stored,” it mentioned in a press release.

The strike was amongst 22 Ukrainian army websites Russia focused by missiles Saturday, together with three arms and munitions depots close to Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk, mentioned the ministry.

Also Saturday, Russian warplanes carried out strikes on 79 army websites, together with 16 weapons and fuels depots, the assertion added.

