Russia claims strikes pound Ukraine’s forces in Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

Russia pounded Ukrainian forces with airstrikes and artillery within the east and the south, concentrating on command facilities, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian protection ministry mentioned on Sunday.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defenseministry, mentioned air-launched missiles hit three command factors,

13 areas the place troops and Ukrainian army gear amassed, in addition to 4 ammunition depots within the Donbas.

In Ukraine’s southern area of Mykolaiv, Russian rockets hit a cell anti-drone system close to the settlement of Hannivka,

round 100 km northeast of Mykolaiv metropolis, Konashenkov mentioned.

Rockets “and artillery hit 583 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, 41 control points, 76 Artillery, and mortar units in firing positions, including three Grad batteries, as well as a Bukovel Ukrainian electronic warfare station near the settlement of Hannivka, Mykolaiv region,” he mentioned.

Since the February 24 begin of what Moscow calls its “special military operation,” Russia has destroyed 174 plane, 125

helicopters, 977 unmanned aerial autos, 317 anti-aircraft missile methods, 3,198 tanks and different armored fight autos,

and 408 a number of rocket launchers, Konashenkov mentioned.

