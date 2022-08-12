Russia claims Ukraine used US arms to kill jailed POWs. Evidence tells a different story.

On the morning of July 29, simply hours after greater than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of battle had been killed at a detention center within the Donetsk area, a Russian reporter on the scene displayed remnants of a US-made HIMARS rocket.

It was the start of a full-court Russian media offensive, with a message as cynical because it was brutal. Ukraine, in keeping with Moscow’s model of occasions, had killed its personal troopers with a HIMARS strike as a result of it didn’t need them confessing to battle crimes, and to discourage others from surrendering.

A senior official of the self-declared Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Eduard Basurin, claimed that “after the Ukrainian prisoners of war began to talk about the crimes they committed on the orders of the political authorities of Ukraine, a blow was struck here.”

Ukraine vehemently denied the claims, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling the assault “a deliberate war crime by the Russians.”

Many of the prisoners within the Olenivka detention middle belonged to the nationalist Azov Regiment. They had been transferred there after surrendering on the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol in May. Azov is viscerally loathed by the Russians, and the sensation is mutual.

But would Ukraine goal its personal troopers — many considered heroes for his or her resistance at Azovstal — whilst they slept?

A CNN investigation primarily based on evaluation of video and images from the scene, satellite tv for pc imagery from earlier than and after the assault and the work of forensic and weapons specialists concludes the Russian model of occasions could be very doubtless a fabrication. There is nearly no likelihood {that a} HIMARS rocket induced the harm to the warehouse the place the prisoners had been being held.

Experts consulted by CNN low cost a HIMARS strike on Olenivka — however can’t say definitively what killed and wounded so many prisoners. A scarcity of entry makes definitive conclusions inconceivable. However, specialists say most indicators level to an intense hearth, and in keeping with a number of witnesses there was no sound of an incoming rocket.

Olenivka, the place the detention middle is situated, is within the a part of the Donetsk area which has been held by pro-Russian forces for eight years.

The morning after the blast, Andrey Lazarev, who works for the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda channel, pointed to neatly organized fragments, one among which included the serial variety of a HIMARS rocket in remarkably good situation — regardless of an intense hearth that had charred our bodies.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov continued that narrative, saying the detention middle was “hit by a missile attack from the American HIMARS.”

The HIMARS — a long-range and extremely correct rocket system — has been provided to the Ukrainian army by the US.

Previous strikes involving HIMARS rockets have left craters evident on satellite tv for pc imagery, together with in depth harm. These photos present the affect of a Ukrainian HIMARS strike earlier in July that destroyed a warehouse in Nova Kakhovka.

Much much less destruction is obvious in satellite tv for pc imagery of the assault on the Olenivka warehouse on July 29.

Several weapons specialists instructed CNN photos and video from Olenivka had been incompatible with a HIMARS assault.

Weapons professional Chris Cobb-Smith, who reviewed photos and video of the aftermath, says the constructing, a warehouse with skinny partitions and steel roof, wouldn’t have been left standing by a HIMARS strike.

“There’s no crater anywhere in those videos, the beds did not move, pillars are undamaged, but there is massive fire damage visible. If it was a guided multiple launch rocket system, you’d see craters, ceilings and walls shattered, bodies blown up,” Cobb-Smith stated.

“There is little if any sign of significant blast damage to either the structure or to the bodies. The damage would seem to be caused overwhelmingly by an extensive and intensive fire. Much of the damage to the roof also seems to be caused by it falling in rather than being impacted by the trajectory of a munition or by a blast effect.”

Cobb-Smith additionally famous that “the HIMARS remnants were not photographed in situ, which is odd. A basic element of any investigation would be gathering visual evidence of the remains of munitions where they were found.”

US officers have additionally discounted the notion {that a} HIMARS was used. One official instructed CNN: “This was definitely not a HIMARS.”

Another Western official instructed CNN, “It’s clear to our explosive experts that this wasn’t a high explosive strike from the outside. It’s much more likely to be incendiary, and from inside the location.”

Multiple analysts additionally instructed CNN it might have made little sense for Ukraine to make use of a HIMARS rocket if it wished to hit the constructing. The location is a few 15 kilometers (round 9 miles) from the frontline; the HIMARS is an costly weapon used for longer-range focusing on. It would even have been extra traceable than Ukraine’s giant shares of Soviet-era rockets.

A NATO official instructed CNN that “[HIMARS] is not designed for that [close targeting]. Like the howitzer, it’s designed for long range, as artillery. It makes no sense for it [HIMARS] to be used that way. The Ukrainians have other weapons for those short distances.”

“This was definitely not a HIMARS.” — US official, talking in regards to the harm to the constructing.

An incoming missile or rocket, actually one such because the HIMARS, would have been heard. But a number of accounts say there was no such noise.

Inna Zatolaka, the mom of 1 POW held at Olenivka, instructed CNN that troopers “did not hear the hit of a rocket.”

It is unclear if Zatolaka’s son remains to be alive. She is in contact with different moms of POWs who’ve heard from their sons because the strike.

“The guys had been in Azovstal for quite a long time and understand how it sounds. What our sons said was that they did not even hear the hit. They did not hear the explosion. It looks like just a fire started.”

The Ukrainian safety service, the SBU, launched a purported intercept of two DPR militia talking in regards to the assault the day after it occurred. One says: “There were no signs of typical incoming of shell or something — no whistle sound, nothing.”

Instead, he says, three explosions had been heard on the facility. “Most probably, they have planted an explosion inside in advance.”

CNN can’t affirm the veracity of the intercept and was not given entry to the unique recording.

Experts instructed CNN that the obtainable proof suggests a sudden and intense hearth inside the constructing. They word that in keeping with DPR officers, no guards had been injured.

Janes, a protection intelligence group, instructed CNN that “there is almost no sign of damage from ‘fragmentation’ on the internal walls and the tin roof (although bent, the latter does not seem to have significant holes made by shrapnel).”

“There are signs of extremely high temperature inside the building, but apart from a portion of the tin roof, there is no structural damage,” the Janes evaluation stated.

Ukrainian officers imagine the fierce hearth contained in the warehouse was brought on by a thermobaric weapon. The Prosecutor General’s workplace, which is consulting worldwide specialists, instructed CNN that assessments printed to date “reasonably refute the version of the Russians that our Armed Forces launched a rocket attack on the place of detention of prisoners and also confirm our version about the use of thermobaric weapons.”

A thermobaric weapon is actually a vacuum bomb, sucking all of the oxygen out of the air and producing very excessive warmth in a short time. Russian forces have already used such weapons within the Ukraine battle. One of them, the RPO-A Shmel, releases a unstable explosive cloud that combusts within the air and creates a fireball of excessive thermal power over an space of a number of sq. meters. It primarily kills by way of excessive strain — inflicting inside hemorrhaging and ruptured inside organs.

CNN cannot confirm Ukraine’s evaluation.

Cobb-Smith says that whereas theoretically a thermobaric weapon may have been used, it could be “something much simpler.”

“It does look as if the fire was immediate as well as extensive as it appears some individuals were still in their beds.”

Professor Benjamin Ondruschka, a German pathologist who labored on investigations into battle crimes within the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, says that solely full autopsies would reveal the reason for dying, however the photos recommend a hearth of at the very least 300 levels Celsius (572 levels Fahrenheit) and perhaps twice that.

“As a forensic expert, it seems that something exploded close by to the very burned people, resulting in a detonation, resulting in a fire,” he stated.

Signs of motion

Just days earlier than the assault, proof signifies that Russian guards, who took command of the Olenivka middle in mid-May, moved dozens of the Ukrainian POWs to the warehouse within the “industrial zone” of the compound from the principle cell blocks.

It’s not recognized why however the principle blocks had turn into overcrowded.

In the purported DPR militia intercept, one of many audio system says: “There were 200 people in there. The day before yesterday they were transferred from the barracks, from three barracks.”

And the spouse of a POW instructed CNN that two days earlier than the assault some Azov fighters had been transferred to the warehouse — “precisely those who were dangerous and tried to rebel,” she stated.

Water tanks had been put in outdoors the warehouse after July 27, in keeping with satellite tv for pc imagery. They seem on movies from July 29, the morning after the assault.

The Russians appear very reluctant to supply entry to impartial investigators or worldwide businesses to the location. On July 31, three days after the assault, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that “in the interests of conducting an objective investigation,” it had “officially invited experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, instructed CNN in a Tuesday assertion that the UN has “received requests from both sides to conduct an investigation into the matter,” and that they’re “considering whether the conditions are in place that would it make it possible for the UN to carry out such an investigation.”

Meanwhile, the ICRC, which was closely concerned within the authentic switch of the prisoners from Azovstal to Olenivka, says a number of requests to go to the location have gone unanswered.

Nearly per week after the occasion, the ICRC stated: “We have not been granted access to the POWs affected by the attack nor do we have security guarantees to carry out this visit.”

For now, there are solely indications of what could have occurred. And given the Russians’ promotion of the implausible HIMARS state of affairs, these indications level to an elaborate however clumsy false flag effort.

Building the narrative

The Russians seem to have laid groundwork to assist their model of occasions. Russian battle reporters had been allowed entry to Olenivka within the days earlier than the assault.

Following the incident, one among them, Alexander Kots, stated: “When I had interviews with the Azov Nazis, where they confessed to numerous murders of civilians, one question immediately arose: How was Kyiv going to disavow this?”

“And it turned out, it was quite simple. Zelensky simply gave the order to execute them. The bloodthirsty clown …” he continued.

Some of the wounded Ukrainians had been interviewed by DPR media in hospital the day after the assault. One was requested a few Ukrainian strike in opposition to the warehouse.

“If this is true, then why was such a bad deed done?” a visibly distressed soldier stated.

“To destroy you,” the reporter replied.

“I would not like to believe it, that our [people] wanted to destroy us,” the soldier stated.

This narrative was later picked up by Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, who stated that “the Ukrainian leadership ordered the missile strike because captured Azov regiment fighters began to give testimony exposing their crimes, including against civilians.”

CNN has been unable to find any such testimony.

“We had to see what these people do to prisoners of war. We saw it with our own eyes.” — Kostiantyn Velickho, a prisoner who was launched from Olenivka.

Ukrainian officers preserve that the Russians additionally determined to stage the assault to cowl up the torture of POWs at Olenivka. Mikhail Podolyak, a senior official in Zelensky’s workplace, stated the day after the assault that the Russians wished to “conceal evidence of the scale of Russia’s increasing war crimes and torture.”

Two Ukrainian officers instructed CNN the Olenivka assault got here simply as they anticipated a prisoner swap with Russia. The assault occurred “on the eve of a prisoner exchange,” in keeping with one Ukrainian official who requested to stay nameless as a result of protocol.

People launched from Olenivka, together with support employees who had been held there, say beatings and abuse had been widespread, and that dwelling circumstances are appalling.

Under the Geneva Conventions, interrogation is authorized however “topic to the prohibition of torture and coercion … in addition to the requirement of humane remedy.”

Anna Vorosheva, an support employee allowed to depart Olenivka early in July, stated a scarcity of hygiene meant many detainees turned sick. Cells designed for 10 folks contained greater than 50 and there was an acute scarcity of ingesting water, she stated.

But Vorosheva instructed a information convention in Warsaw: “The most terrible thing was that you could constantly hear the sounds of men being beaten, their pleas to stop this torture.”

Another former detainee, Evhen Maliarchuk, instructed CNN that he “distinctly heard how prisoners of war were brought there and interrogated, beaten, and beaten very hard. There were very scary sounds that didn’t let us sleep.”

CNN has requested the Russian Ministry of Defense about allegations of torture at Olenivka and for touch upon the findings of our investigation, however has not obtained a response.

Maliarchuk, who stated he was detained as he tried to evacuate his household from Mariupol, recalled that in a single occasion “after interrogating and beating a man, [guards] forced him to crawl up the stairs and then down the corridor to his room.”

A driver who was launched, Kostiantyn Velickho, wouldn’t give particulars about what had occurred for the sake of these nonetheless held however stated: “We had to see what these people do to prisoners of war. We saw it with our own eyes.”