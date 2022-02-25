Russia closes in on Ukraine’s capital

Associated Press

The Taliban are exhibiting “commitment” to permitting Afghan women to go to high school throughout the nation subsequent month, addressing a key situation set by the worldwide group, UNICEF’s newly appointed chief mentioned on Friday. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell mentioned it stays to be seen whether or not the Taliban’s dedication to reopening colleges to women and girls on March 21 may hinge on extra situations or restrictions. “The de-facto (Taliban) authorities have given us indications that that is their intention, and we are hopeful that is going to happen, and we believe it should happen,” Russell, who was appointed earlier this month, mentioned in an unique interview with The Associated Press within the capital of Kabul.