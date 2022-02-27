Russia closes its airspace for Latvia, Llithuania, Slovenia and Estonia

Russia has closed its airspace for Latvian, Lithuanian,

Slovenian and Estonian planes, together with for transit flights,

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) stated on

Sunday, Trend

experiences citing TASS.

“Due to unfriendly strikes by aviation authorities of Latvia,

Lithuania, Slovenia and Estonia, restrictions shall be launched

for air carriers of the above-mentioned states and/or airways

registered there,” the company stated.

The restrictions apply to “flights to locations on the

Russian territory, together with transit flights by way of the Russian

Federation’s airspace.”.

Russian air carriers proceed their flights to Russia’s Baltic

exclave of Kaliningrad in regular regime, regardless of Lithuania’s

determination to shut its airspace for Russian planes, Agency stated.

“Flights of Russian air carriers to Kaliningrad proceed in

regular regime, regardless of Lithuania’s ban. In order to achieve this

vacation spot, Russian airways will use aerial routes above impartial

waters of the Baltic Sea,” it stated.