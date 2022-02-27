Russia closes its airspace for Latvia, Llithuania, Slovenia and Estonia
Russia has closed its airspace for Latvian, Lithuanian,
Slovenian and Estonian planes, together with for transit flights,
Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) stated on
Sunday, Trend
experiences citing TASS.
“Due to unfriendly strikes by aviation authorities of Latvia,
Lithuania, Slovenia and Estonia, restrictions shall be launched
for air carriers of the above-mentioned states and/or airways
registered there,” the company stated.
The restrictions apply to “flights to locations on the
Russian territory, together with transit flights by way of the Russian
Federation’s airspace.”.
Russian air carriers proceed their flights to Russia’s Baltic
exclave of Kaliningrad in regular regime, regardless of Lithuania’s
determination to shut its airspace for Russian planes, Agency stated.
“Flights of Russian air carriers to Kaliningrad proceed in
regular regime, regardless of Lithuania’s ban. In order to achieve this
vacation spot, Russian airways will use aerial routes above impartial
waters of the Baltic Sea,” it stated.