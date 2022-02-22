Russia conflict ‘not inevitable’: Payne

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says there’s nonetheless time for Russia to again away from a possible struggle after President Vladimir Putin provocatively introduced he’ll recognise two breakaway areas in Ukraine.

Mr Putin has signed a decree recognising the separatist rebel-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in japanese Ukraine as unbiased entities.

But Senator Payne says struggle within the area will not be inevitable, in distinction to feedback made by the prime minister and defence minister in current days.

“This is not inevitable. This does not have to happen,” she instructed Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday.

“There are still choices to be made by Russia here and we hope we can see productive discussions continue and this be avoided.”

It comes after former prime minister Tony Abbott mentioned if Russia was profitable, it may create a brand new Iron Curtin throughout Europe significantly if Mr Putin went on to focus on Poland and the Baltic states.

Senator Payne met with the Polish international minister and secretary of state on the Presidential Palace throughout a cease in Warsaw.

The international minister is in Europe for safety talks.

“We have been canvassing with Ukraine and other counterparts, particularly through these meetings in Europe this week, the response of the international community should Russia take this deeply concerning step,” Senator Payne mentioned.

“Countries in the region are very, very concerned. These are countries that have fought their way out of oppression in the past … and Australia has been very clear in our commitment to their sovereignty.”

Labor international affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong says peace is greatest stored by talking up towards any unilateral adjustments to the established order.

Senator Wong says silence on the aggression creates a possible threat for the Indo-Pacific area as nicely.

“It does have implications for the world if a member of the international community simply violates international law and engages in unilateral changes to borders,” she instructed the ABC.

“One of the reasons we have had one of the most peaceful, prosperous periods in human history since World War Two is, in general, there has been adherence to international law and a recognition that countries don’t simply invade each other without justification.”

Senator Wong additionally hit out on the prime minister for politicising nationwide safety and making an attempt to border Labor as weak and appeasing in direction of China.

“(Scott Morrison) is saying these things because he’s desperate to ensure his political survival, particularly after the deadly summer of Omicron,” she mentioned.

“Labor will not take a backward step when it comes up comes to standing up for our national interests.”