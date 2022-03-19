Russia cosmonauts arrive at space station wearing Ukraine flag colors

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived on the International Space Station on Friday sporting yellow flight fits with blue accents, colours that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The males have been the primary new arrivals on the area station for the reason that begin of the Russian warfare in Ukraine final month.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov pose for an image on the International Space Station (ISS) March 19, 2022. (Twitter)

Russian area company Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off efficiently from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan of their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft at 8:55 p.m. Friday (11:55 a.m. EDT). They easily docked on the station simply over three hours later, becoming a member of two Russians, 4 Americans and a German on the orbiting outpost.

Video of Artemyev taken because the spacecraft ready to dock with the area station confirmed him sporting a blue flight go well with. It was unclear what, if any, message the yellow uniforms they turned into have been supposed to ship.

When the cosmonauts have been capable of discuss to household again on Earth, Artemyev was requested in regards to the fits. He stated each crew chooses their very own.

“It became our turn to pick a color. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it. So that’s why we had to wear yellow,” he stated.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov pose for an image throughout a information convention forward of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Since the warfare began, many individuals have used the Ukrainian flag and its colours to point out solidarity with the nation.

The warfare has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and damaged contracts. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has warned that the US must use “broomsticks” to fly into area after Russia stated it might cease supplying rocket engines to US corporations.

Many fear, nevertheless, that Rogozin is placing many years of a peaceable off-planet partnership in danger, most notably on the area station.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson performed down Rogozin’s feedback, telling The Associated Press: “That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us.”

“The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional,” Nelson informed the AP on Friday. “They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission management. Despite all of that, up in area, we will have a cooperation with our Russian pals, our colleagues.”

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei — who on Tuesday broke the US single spaceflight record of 340 days — is due to leave the space station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.

In April, another three NASA and one Italian astronaut are set to blast off for the space station.

