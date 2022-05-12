Russia could cut gas supply to Finland on Friday: Newspaper

Key Finnish politicians have been warned that Russia may halt its fuel provides to neighboring Finland on Friday, native newspaper Iltalehti reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The paper didn’t specify the place the warning would have come from and Reuters was not in a position to confirm the knowledge.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday mentioned Finland would apply to hitch the Western protection alliance NATO “without delay,” prompting Russia to vow a response.

The majority of fuel utilized in Finland comes from Russia however fuel solely accounts for some 5 p.c of the nation’s annual vitality consumption.

However dropping a lot of the fuel provide would imply business giants like Neste and Metsa and likewise different corporations in forestry, chemical and meals industries would want to search out various vitality sources or adapt their manufacturing.

On May 5, the Finnish authorities mentioned it was ready for the potential for its japanese neighbor slicing off fuel supply in late May as a response to Finland’s refusal to abide by Russian calls for for fuel funds to be made in rubles.

With direct pipeline connections with Russia, Finland and the Baltics are extra reliant on Russian fuel than different European nations. If Russian fuel provide is decreased or minimize, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania may need to curtail demand, European fuel operator community ENTSOG mentioned of their summer time outlook in April.

Read extra:

Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says minister

US lawmakers vow ‘swift consideration’ for Finland, Sweden into NATO

Sanctions hurting west more than Russia, Putin says