Russia ‘could retaliate’ if EU imposes energy supply embargo

Russia may retaliate if an embargo is imposed on its power provides by extra EU international locations.

That’s based on oil and fuel skilled, Mikhail Krutikhin, who spoke to Euronews correspondent Galina Polonskya Monday.

An embargo would considerably influence the Russian economic system, however Krutikhin defined that it would not be that simple.

“If such an embargo arises, and they stop buying Russian oil in Europe, in the European Union, then this will be a colossal blow to the Russian economy. We see that 27 percent officially goes to the federal budget,” says Krutikhin.

Krutikhin continues: “From oil and gas in total, the reality is closer to 60%, because you have to take into account taxes on profits from oil campaigns. And many many other taxes. It will cause the collapse of the Russian budget and the Russian economy.”

By Krutikhin’s estimations, revenues to the Russian funds will in all probability run out by half, and perhaps much more.

Oil shares are actually being exported to China for affordable – and even free. That is, that is compensation for loans offered earlier to Rosneft. A block to those channels nonetheless, would see the collapse of the Russian funds.

Europe nonetheless would have problem imposing an entire embargo. There are a couple of causes for this:

Firstly, some European international locations will face difficulties with out Russian oil as a result of they merely do not need other ways of sourcing it.

Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary for example are provided with the Druzhba oil pipeline system. Furthermore, 20 p.c of Germany’s whole refining capability is now within the fingers of Rosneft.

For the second, Russian corporations will proceed to produce its amenities, regardless of the stress mounting on international locations to halt its reliance on this oil.

Meanwhile, Russia’s central financial institution has reopened bond buying and selling on the Moscow alternate for the primary time for the reason that nation invaded Ukraine.

The worth of Russia’s ruble-denominated authorities debt fell Monday, skyrocketing borrowing prices increased. Stock buying and selling nonetheless has remained closed, with no indication as to when they might resume.

The central financial institution purchased bonds to assist plummeting costs. It has imposed wide-ranging restrictions on monetary transactions to attempt to stabilize markets and fight the extreme fallout from Western sanctions which have despatched the ruble sharply decrease towards the U.S. greenback and the euro.

Ratings businesses have downgraded Russia’s bonds to “junk” standing. Russia’s finance ministry final week dabbled with the thought of defaulting – threatening to pay overseas holders of greenback bonds in massively devalued rubles earlier than sending the cash in {dollars}.

Stocks final traded on February twenty fifth, the day after the invasion began and despatched the primary inventory index sharply decrease.