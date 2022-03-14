Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities: Kremlin spokesperson

The Kremlin mentioned on Monday that Russian forces might take full management of main Ukrainian cities and it had ample army clout to fulfil all of its goals in Ukraine with none assist from China.

The United States and its European allies have forged President Vladimir Putin’s invasion as an imperial-style land seize that they are saying has to date been poorly executed as a result of Moscow underestimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.

“The defense ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does notexclude the possibility of taking major population centers under full control,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned.

Peskov mentioned claims by the United States and European Unionthat Putin was someway disenchanted with the progress of what the Kremlin casts as a particular army operation amounted to a provocation aimed toward prompting Russia to storm cities.

The United States, Peskov mentioned, had proven its full disregard for human life with the bombing of Yugoslavia and itscapital Belgrade in 1999, its wars within the Middle East and the invasion of Afghanistan.

“We don’t need advice from such strategists,” Peskov mentioned. “All the plans of the Russian leadership will be achieved on time and in full.”

Peskov mentioned Putin had in the beginning of the operation explicitly requested the protection ministry to keep away from storming main cities comparable to Kyiv as a result of he thought Ukrainians items would use civilians as shields.

He mentioned some Ukrainian cities had been already surrounded by Russian forces.

When requested about remarks by US officers who had mentioned that Russia had requested China for army gear, Peskov mentioned: “No.”

“Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation. As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full.”

