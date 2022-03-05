Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media shops and people who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into legislation a invoice that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” experiences.

The strikes towards the social media giants comply with blocks imposed on the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based web site Meduza. The authorities’s sweeping motion towards the international shops that publish information in Russian seeks to determine even tighter controls over what info the home viewers sees concerning the invasion of Ukraine.

The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor mentioned it lower entry to Twitter and Facebook in step with a call by the prosecutor basic’s workplace. The watchdog has beforehand accused Twitter of failing to delete the content material banned by Russian authorities and slowed down entry to it.

Twitter mentioned in a press release Friday afternoon that whereas the corporate is “aware of reports” that its platform is blocked in Russia, it has not been in a position to verify whether or not that is the case.

The invoice, rapidly rubber-stamped by each homes of the Kremlin-controlled parliament and signed by Putin, imposes jail sentences of as much as 15 years for these spreading info that goes towards the Russian authorities’s narrative on the conflict.

The query relating to Russia is now not “what we do to stop disinformation,” former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said on Friday. “The question has to be how do we promote information inside Russia — and I don’t have the answer.”

Multiple shops mentioned they might pause their work inside Russia to judge the scenario. Among them, CNN and CBS News mentioned they might cease broadcasting in Russia whereas Bloomberg and the BBC mentioned they might briefly droop the work of their journalists there.

Russian authorities have repeatedly and falsely decried experiences of Russian army setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” information. State media shops seek advice from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” fairly than a conflict or an invasion.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the decrease home of parliament, mentioned the measure “will force those who lied and made statements discrediting our armed forces to bear very grave punishment.”

“I want everyone to understand, and for society to understand, that we are doing this to protect our soldiers and officers, and to protect the truth,” he added.

The law envisages sentences of up to three years or fines for spreading what authorities deem to be false news about the military, but the maximum punishment rises to 15 years for cases deemed to have led to “severe consequences.”

In blocking Facebook, Roskomnadzor cited its alleged “discrimination” of the Russian media and state information resources. The agency said in a statement that the restrictions introduced by Facebook owner Meta on the Russian news channel RT and other state-controlled media violate Russian law.

“Obviously Putin is shutting these people down because he is afraid. He wouldn’t be shutting them down if everything was going peachy keen,” McFaul said during a call with reporters and experts hosted by Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center. “This is an indicator of his state of mind.”

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said tweeted in response to Russia’s action that “millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out.”

“We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action,” Clegg added.

The Russian media blocks on the five foreign media organizations are among the most influential and often critical foreign media publishing in Russian.

Roskomnadzor said those media had published “false information” on subjects including “the methods of carrying out combat activities (attacks on civilians, strikes on civil infrastructure), the numbers of losses of the Russian Federation Armed Forces. and victims among the civilian population.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the legislation “appears to criminalize the process of independent journalism.”

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs,” he said.

Davie said the BBC’s Russian-language news service would continue to operate from outside Russia.

Earlier in the day, the BBC posted instructions on Twitter about how Russian readers could work around the block by using apps or the “dark web.”

“Access to correct, unbiased info is a elementary human proper which shouldn’t be denied to the folks of Russia, tens of millions of whom depend on BBC News each week. We will proceed our efforts to make BBC News obtainable in Russia, and throughout the remainder of the world,” the BBC mentioned.

Earlier this week the BBC mentioned it was bringing again shortwave radio transmission to Ukraine and components of Russia so folks can hearken to its applications with primary gear.

Some well-known media shops inside Russia have chosen to shut fairly than face heavy restrictions on what they’ll report. News web site Znak mentioned it was closing Friday morning, shortly after the parliament accepted the draft invoice. On Thursday, Russia’s high unbiased radio station Ekho Moskvy was closed and unbiased TV station Dozdh suspended operations after receiving a risk of closure from the authorities.

The authorities additionally pressed forward with a sweeping effort to focus on human rights organizations.

Authorities raided the workplaces of Memorial, one among Russia’s oldest and most distinguished human rights organizations. According to Memorial members, police didn’t present any clarification and there have been no warnings.

“The police refused to let me and the lawyer in without explanation, and when I tried not to let in the reinforcement officers who arrived in bulletproof vests and masks, they threatened to use force if I did not let them in,” the chairman of International Memorial Yan Rachinsky said. “This is the level of justice today in the capital of Russia.”

Another main human rights group, the Civic Assistance, additionally noticed its Moscow workplace raided.

Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California, contributed.

