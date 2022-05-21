Russia cuts gas supplies to Finland for ‘refusing to pay in roubles’

Russian vitality large Gazprom stated on Saturday it had suspended all gasoline deliveries to Finland after Helsinki refused to pay in roubles.

Finnish state vitality firm Gasum didn’t settle for the phrases set by Moscow by the 20 May deadline, main Gazprom to “completely stopped gas deliveries,” the Russian group stated in an announcement.

At the identical time, many imagine that the Kremlin has used this as a chance to retaliate for Finland’s resolution to use for membership in NATO — a transfer Russian President Vladimir Putin sees as hostile.

In response to Finland’s resolution, the Kremlin has said that it is going to be “forced to take reciprocal steps, military-technical and other, to address the resulting threats.”

‘Unfriendly nations need to pay in roubles’

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February and the imposition of Western sanctions, Putin demanded in late March that consumers of Russian gasoline from “unfriendly” nations pay in roubles from accounts in Russia or threat being minimize off from provides.

The listing of “unfriendly countries” contains the US, EU member states, the UK, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Taiwan, South Korea, Norway and Australia. The EU states are the principle shoppers of Russian gasoline.

“As of 1 April, gas payments must be made in roubles using new bank details, which the partners were informed of in good time,” Gazprom stated.

The Russian group says it equipped 1.49 billion cubic metres of pure gasoline to Finland in 2021, representing two-thirds of the nation’s consumption.

However, pure gasoline accounts for about 6% of the vitality consumed in Finland in response to the 2020 figures, and the Nordic nation has indicated that the shoppers won’t be affected by Gazprom’s resolution because it depends on different sources of provide.

In late April, Gazprom suspended all gasoline deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland, saying the 2 EU nations had additionally not made funds in roubles.