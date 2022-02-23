Russia decides to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine soon to ‘protect their lives’

Russia mentioned it should quickly evacuate its diplomatic workers from Ukraine to “protect their lives”, hours after lawmakers authorised President Vladimir Putin’s request to make use of navy power overseas, the overseas ministry mentioned on Tuesday.

“To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future,” the overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement.

The ministry added that its embassy and consulates have been “subjected to repeated attacks,” and “Russian diplomats also became targets of aggressive actions,” including that some acquired threats of “physical violence”.

“The Kyiv authorities did not react to what was happening… Ukraine has plunged deeper into chaos.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s parliament authorised President Vladimir Putin’s request to make use of navy power exterior the nation, formalizing the deployment of Russian troops to separatist areas in jap Ukraine.

This comes a day after he acknowledged their independence, in a transfer that additional heightened worldwide fears that Russia will invade Ukraine at any second and provoked the US and the European Union to begin implementing sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

Currently, over 150,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from three sides.

