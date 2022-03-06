Europe
Russia demands Western nations reiterate their commitments under Vienna conventions
Russia has demanded Western international locations reiterate and observe
their commitments below the conventions on diplomatic and consular
relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
mentioned on Sunday, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“Naturally, we now have demanded [Western] international locations accredit our
embassies, observe their commitments below the corresponding
conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. Naturally, we
demand they reiterate their commitments and, what’s most
necessary, strictly observe them,” she mentioned in an interview with
the Rossiya-1 tv channel.