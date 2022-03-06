Russia demands Western nations reiterate their commitments under Vienna conventions

Russia has demanded Western international locations reiterate and observe

their commitments below the conventions on diplomatic and consular

relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

mentioned on Sunday, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“Naturally, we now have demanded [Western] international locations accredit our

embassies, observe their commitments below the corresponding

conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. Naturally, we

demand they reiterate their commitments and, what’s most

necessary, strictly observe them,” she mentioned in an interview with

the Rossiya-1 tv channel.