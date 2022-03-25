Russia denies breaching international law with phosphorus bombs                      

Russia on Friday mentioned it had “never” violated worldwide legislation, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of utilizing phosphorus bombs in his nation.

“Russia has never violated international conventions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters, referring any additional inquiries to the protection ministry. He didn’t present any particulars.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy accused Russia of getting used phosphorus bombs in opposition to civilians in his pro-Western nation.

Speaking to a G7 summit in Brussels by way of video hyperlink, he mentioned that Kyiv had info that Russian troops “used phosphorus bombs against peaceful people in Ukraine.”

Kyiv first accused Russia of utilizing phosphorus shells in opposition to civilians two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24.

International legislation prohibits using white phosphorus shells in closely populated civilian areas, though it permits them in open areas for use as cowl for troops.

