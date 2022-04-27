Russia denies gas ‘blackmail’ after halting flows to Poland and Bulgaria

Russia denied accusations on Wednesday that it was utilizing pure gasoline provides as a software of blackmail after power big Gazprom halted flows to Poland and Bulgaria, and the Kremlin stated different nations refusing to pay for gasoline in rubles may face the identical end result.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated Gazprom’s announcement was yet one more try by Russia to make use of gasoline as an instrument of blackmail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected this, telling reporters: “Russia was and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to its consumers and remains committed to its contractual obligations.”

He declined to say what number of nations had agreed to change to paying for gasoline in rubles consistent with a decree issued final month by President Vladimir Putin, who stated on the time that nations can be minimize off in the event that they refused.

“When the payment deadlines approach, if some consumers decline to pay under the new system, then the president’s decree of course will be applied,” Peskov stated.

Asked whether or not Russia was prepared for the finances losses it may maintain if European nations declined to pay for gasoline in rubles, Peskov stated: “Everything has been calculated, all risks have been forecast and necessary measures taken.”

