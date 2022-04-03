Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha

Russia on Sunday denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, describing footage and images of lifeless our bodies as a “provocation” and a “staged performance” by Kyiv.

Ukraine has accused the Russian navy of massacring residents of Bucha, a city northwest of the capital Kyiv, an space Ukrainian troops stated they recaptured on Saturday.

“All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the ‘crimes’ of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation,” Russia’s defence ministry stated in a press release.

It referred to as the footage “another staged performance by the Kyiv regime for the Western media.”

Images of lifeless civilians strewn throughout the city prompted Western international locations to name for these chargeable for warfare crimes in Ukraine to be punished.

The Russian defence ministry stated that every one Russian navy models had left Bucha on March 30, and that civilians had been free to maneuver across the city or evacuate whereas it was below Russian management.

“During the time that Russian armed forces were in control of this settlement, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions,” it stated.

Moscow has beforehand denied allegations that it has focused civilians, and has rejected accusations of warfare crimes.

Russia despatched tens of hundreds of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it referred to as a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s navy capabilities and root out folks it referred to as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to drive it to withdraw its forces.

