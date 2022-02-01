Russia denies responding to US proposal for deescalating Ukraine crisis

A Russian diplomat on Tuesday denied reviews that Moscow despatched Washington a written response to a US proposal geared toward deescalating the Ukraine disaster.

The Kremlin is looking for legally binding ensures from the US and NATO that Ukraine won’t ever be part of the bloc, deployment of NATO weapons close to Russian borders shall be halted and the alliance’s forces shall be rolled again from Eastern Europe.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The calls for, rejected by NATO and the US as non-starters, come amid fears that Russia would possibly invade Ukraine, stoked the buildup of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops close to Ukraine’s borders. Talks between Russia and the West have thus far did not yield any progress.

Washington has offered Moscow with a written response to the calls for, and on Monday three Biden administration officers stated that the Russian authorities despatched a written response to the US proposals.

But Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday informed Russia’s state RIA Novosti information company that this was “not true.”

The company additionally cited an unnamed senior diplomat within the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov despatched a message to his Western colleagues, together with US State Secretary Antony Blinken about “the precept of indivisibility of safety,” however it wasn’t a response to Washington’s proposals.

Read extra:

Russia says it will not back down on Ukraine in face of US sanctions threats

UK to toughen Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Explainer: What are NATO’s next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?