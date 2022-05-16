Russia denies Ukraine forces damaged navy ship in Black Sea

Russia dismissed Ukraine’s declare that it broken a contemporary navy logistics vessel within the Black Sea. It confirmed images of the vessel and stated it was unaffected.

According to army authorities from the southern Odesa area, on Thursday, Ukrainian naval forces struck the Vsevolod Robertrov setting it ablaze.

The Russian protection ministry posted images on-line that it claimed have been taken Saturday on the Crimean Black Sea port Sevastopol.

It said: “It is now evident from the photographs, that the ship has not been damaged at all.”

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship, the missile cruiser Moskva was set on hearth by a close-by hearth final month. The Ukrainian claimed that it struck the ship with a missile from the coast, whereas Moscow claimed an ammunition explosion.

