Russia denies US embassy report that its forces shot Ukrainians in bread line

Russia’s protection ministry denied a report revealed by the US Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday that its forces had shot and killed 10 individuals ready in line for bread within the Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv, and mentioned there have been no Russian troops within the space.

The embassy didn’t say what proof it had for the assault in an announcement posted on its official Twitter website and its Facebook web page. Ukraine’s normal prosecutor’s workplace mentioned it had opened an investigation into the alleged incident.

Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 individuals standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific assaults should cease. We are contemplating all accessible choices to make sure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 16, 2022

Russia has referred to as its army actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” It denies focusing on civilians and says its airstrikes, floor and sea offensive are supposed to destroy Ukraine’s army infrastructure.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Moscow of focusing on civilians indiscriminately. Thousands of individuals have been killed throughout Russia’s invasion, which started on February 24, and a number of other million have been displaced.

"Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the US embassy mentioned.

Russian protection ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned the report and photographs of alleged victims that had appeared in varied Ukrainian retailers was a “hoax launched by the Ukrainian Security Service.”

“No Russian soldiers are or have been in Chernihiv. All units are outside of the Chernihiv city limits, blocking roads, and are not conducting any offensive action,” he mentioned, including that the US embassy had revealed “unverified fake” information.

