Russia Destroys Mercenary Training Centre Near Ukraine’s Odesa: Report
Russia mentioned on Friday it had destroyed a coaching centre for international mercenaries close to town of Odesa as a part of its navy marketing campaign in Ukraine.
“High-precision missiles of the Bastion coastal missile system destroyed a foreign mercenary assembly and training centre near the village of Krasnosilka, northeast of Odesa,” a defence ministry spokesperson mentioned in a briefing.
