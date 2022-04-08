Russia Destroys Mercenary Training Centre Near Ukraine’s Odesa: Report

Russia-Ukraine War: Bastion high-precision missile destroyed a mercenary meeting close to Krasnosilka

Odesa:

Russia mentioned on Friday it had destroyed a coaching centre for international mercenaries close to town of Odesa as a part of its navy marketing campaign in Ukraine.

“High-precision missiles of the Bastion coastal missile system destroyed a foreign mercenary assembly and training centre near the village of Krasnosilka, northeast of Odesa,” a defence ministry spokesperson mentioned in a briefing.

