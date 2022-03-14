Americas

"Russia does wars very differently" – Tug of War

"Russia does wars very differently" – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio


Tug of War takes listeners to probably the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

“Russia does wars very differently”

Tug of War

As Russia continues its violent assault on Ukraine, it has additionally unleashed an assault on the reality. CNN’s Anderson Cooper talks with International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh who has been overlaying the battle in southern Ukraine. They talk about the struggles of overlaying a warfare when one facet is intentionally mendacity concerning the actuality on the bottom and his strategy to speaking to folks experiencing the worst moments of their lives. 

Recorded on March 11, 2022.

Mar 13, 2022

