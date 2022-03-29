Russia draws up two cases against Google for not removing banned content

Russia’s communications regulator on Tuesday stated it had drawn up two administrative instances in opposition to Alphabet Inc’s Google for failing to take away banned data from its YouTube video-sharing platform.

Roskomnadzor stated Google could possibly be fined as much as 8 million rubles ($91,533), or as a lot as 20 p.c of the corporate’s annual income in Russia for repeat offences.

It stated YouTube had become one of the key platforms within the “information war” in opposition to Russia.

Google didn’t instantly reply to an emailed request for remark.

Russia has restricted entry to Twitter and Meta Platforms’ flagship Facebook and Instagram providers since sending troops into Ukraine on February 24, as a simmering dispute with US know-how giants has escalated right into a battle to manage data flows.

YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is underneath heavy stress from Moscow, which earlier this month accused it of spreading what it known as threats in opposition to Russian residents.

“The American platform openly enables the spread of false content, containing inaccurate publicly significant information about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation, as well as information of an extremist nature with calls for violence against Russian servicemen,” Roskomnadzor stated.

Russia final week stated Meta was responsible of “extremist activity,” one thing the corporate’s lawyer denied in a Moscow courtroom.

Russia launched what it calls a particular operation in Ukraine to degrade its neighbor’s navy capabilities and root out individuals it known as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in response.

