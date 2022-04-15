Russia editor jailed over Ukraine report

A Russian courtroom on Friday ordered the pre-trial detention of a Siberian information editor for alleging that 11 riot police members had refused to hitch Moscow’s navy marketing campaign in Ukraine.

Since President Vladimir Putin despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24, authorities have stepped up measures to silence critics of the navy operation in Russia’s pro-Western neighbor.

The Investigative Committee, which probes main instances, stated the chief editor of a information web site in Siberia’s Khakassia area had been positioned in pre-trial detention for spreading “deliberately false information.”

If convicted, the journalist faces as much as 10 years in jail, investigators stated.

Earlier this week, investigators raided his condominium and seized $15,000 and over 1,200 euros in money, the Investigative Committee stated.

The Khakassia department of the Investigative Committee didn’t launch the title of the journalist however he’s understood to be Mikhail Afanasyev, editor of “Novyi Fokus” (New Focus), a information web site in Khakassia.

In early April, Afanasyev, citing sources, reported that 11 members of Russia’s OMON riot police confronted strain from authorities after refusing to go to Ukraine.

Afanasyev’s report was extensively cited on social media, and on Friday Russia’s media regulator blocked the Russian-language web site of the impartial information outlet The Moscow Times after it cited the report in an article.

Afanasyev, 45, beforehand stated he was not planning to go away Russia.

“I am not going to flee the country, I am stubborn and want to put up a fight,” he advised AFP in early April.

Afanasyev is an award-winning editor recognized for protecting delicate points in Khakassia. He has for years been embroiled in a number of libel lawsuits over his impartial reporting.

Russian authorities have imposed jail phrases of as much as 15 years for spreading details about the Russian navy deemed false by the federal government.

