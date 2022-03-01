Russia escalates shelling as massive 40-mile convoy heads towards Kyiv

Russian forces stepped up their offensive early Tuesday with bombs raining down on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, as a 40-mile-long convoy of tanks and different navy gear forges ahead in direction of Kyiv.

“Daylight rises again over Ukraine. Kyiv still stands,” Zelensky stated round 6:30 a.m. native time Tuesday morning, after one other evening of heavy bombings.

“The Warriors continue to stand for their country and freedom. Glory to Ukraine.”

By 7 a.m. air sirens sounded once more.

Zelensky stated he believes Russia is making an attempt to power Ukraine into surrendering by ramping up the shelling throughout Ukraine following a peace summit between the 2 nations in Belarus on Monday didn’t result in an instantaneous ceasefire.

Without disclosing particulars of the discussions, Zelensky stated Ukraine wouldn’t make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

A high Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that the 2 warring nations spoke for 5 hours on Monday. Medinsky claimed the international locations “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen,” and stated discussions would proceed within the coming days.

This satellite tv for pc picture supplied by Maxar Technologies exhibits the northern finish of a convoy on the southeast of Ivankiv, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022. AP

As discussions closed Monday night, explosions rang out in Kyiv as Russian forces fought to encircle the capital metropolis of about 3 million folks. The enormous Russian convoy was situated simply 17 miles exterior of the middle of Kyiv, and stretched for over 40 miles, in line with satellite tv for pc imagery from Maxar Technologies.

Zelinsky stated Kyiv was hit by three missile strikes on Monday and stated tons of of saboteurs had been roaming the town streets.

“They want to break our nationhood, that’s why the capital is constantly under threat,” Zelensky stated.

The picture shows the map of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. NY Post Graphics

In Kharkiv, a metropolis within the nation’s northeast of about 1.5 million, Russian missiles shelled residential areas, video exhibits. Eleven folks had been killed within the assaults, Oleh Synehubov, the pinnacle of the regional authorities, stated in a press release on Telegram, and dozens extra had been injured.

Russia has denied focusing on residential areas regardless of hitting properties, faculties and hospitals – together with a school dormitory and residence constructing in Kyiv on Monday.

On Monday, a prosecutor for the International Criminal Court in The Hague said that he’s opening an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid claims of conflict crimes.

Chief prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan stated he has a “reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine” in a letter saying the case, following a number of calls from Ukrainian officers, together with President Vlodymyr Zelensky, to analyze Russia’s invasion and alleged conflict crimes.

For the second day in a row, The Kremlin introduced that its nuclear arsenal has been positioned on excessive alert, following orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend. Putin on Monday referred to the U.S. and its allies as an “empire of lies.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was requested about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend order putting Moscow’s nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty.” President Joe Biden stated Americans should not worry in regards to the prospect of nuclear conflict.

“We think provocative rhetoric like this regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided and we will not indulge in it,” Psaki informed reporters.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a broken navy car after preventing in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022. Marienko Andrew

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States accused Russia of utilizing a thermobaric vacuum bomb on Monday – an immensely devastating and highly effective weapon – in a plea from the US Congress for extra assist in defending in opposition to the Russian invasion.

“They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention,” Ambassador Oksana Markarova stated after a gathering with legislators. “The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large.”

A vacuum bomb is a lethal explosive fueled by oxygen from the encompassing air, producing a high-temperature blast that usually produces a blast wave of a considerably longer length than that of a standard explosive. It’s not clear the place the bomb was detonated.

Ukraine – in a largely symbolic transfer – submitted its software to affix the European Union, tying the nation nearer to its allies in western Europe and farther from Moscow’s sphere of affect.

People take away particles on the web site of a navy base constructing that, in line with the Ukrainian floor forces, was destroyed by an air strike, in Okhtyrka, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022. PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN G

The physique of an individual lies subsequent to a navy base constructing that was reportedly destroyed by an airstrike in Okhtyrka, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022. PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN G

The Russian ruble crumbled on Monday after the US and its allies’ financial sanctions took impact. Select Russian banks have been faraway from SWIFT – a global monetary community of over 11,000 monetary establishments in over 200 international locations. In Moscow, folks lined as much as withdraw money as costs are anticipated to extend.

Major Hollywood movie studios introduced they’re halting the releases of their upcoming films in Russia, together with Disney’s newest Pixar movie and Warner Brothers’ “The Batman,” in protest of its invasion of Ukraine.

In one other blow to Russia’s financial system, oil large Shell stated it’s pulling overseas due to the invasion. Oil costs topped $100 on Monday amid the uncertainty of the battle.

The European Union banned Russian airliners from its airspace. Russian media is restricted in some international locations and a few high-tech merchandise can not be exported to the nation.

The US Mission to the United States confirmed the expulsion of 12 Russian intelligence operatives on Monday, saying they “abused their privileges of residency in the US,” spokesperson Olivia Dalton stated in a tweet.

The United Nations held its first emergency assembly in many years on Monday, with Assembly President Abdulla Shahid calling for an instantaneous cease-fire and “a full return to diplomacy and dialogue.”

Hundreds of civilians have been reported killed, together with no less than 16 youngsters, in line with Zelensky. Over 500,000 folks have fled the violence for the reason that invasion, with most crossing the border into Poland, Romania and Moldova.

More than 70 Ukrainian troopers had been killed after Russian artillery struck a navy base in Okhtyrka, a metropolis of about 50,000 between Kharkiv and Kyiv, in line with Ukrainian officers. Russian troopers and civilians had been additionally killed throughout Sunday’s preventing.

Intense preventing raged in different cities and cities throughout the nation. The strategic port metropolis of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” in line with Zelensky adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was additionally reported bombed within the japanese metropolis of Sumy.

Despite Zelensky’s pleas, the US and its allies have dominated out the potential of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing the elevated danger of direct fight with Russia.

With Post Wires