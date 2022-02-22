Europe
Russia evacuates staff of its embassies and consulates from Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The Russian management has determined to evacuate staff of
overseas missions in Ukraine, the evacuation will likely be carried out in
the close to future, the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned, Trend studies citing
Interfax.
A Foreign Ministry assertion posted on the web site of the
ministry on Tuesday mentioned that since 2014, the Russian embassy in
Kiev and the Russian consulates basic in Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov
have been subjected to repeated assaults.
“To defend their lives and security, the Russian management
determined to evacuate the personnel of Russian overseas missions in
Ukraine, which will likely be applied within the very close to future,” famous
in a press release by the Foreign Ministry.