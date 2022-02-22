Russia evacuates staff of its embassies and consulates from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The Russian management has determined to evacuate staff of

overseas missions in Ukraine, the evacuation will likely be carried out in

the close to future, the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned, Trend studies citing

Interfax.

A Foreign Ministry assertion posted on the web site of the

ministry on Tuesday mentioned that since 2014, the Russian embassy in

Kiev and the Russian consulates basic in Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov

have been subjected to repeated assaults.

“To defend their lives and security, the Russian management

determined to evacuate the personnel of Russian overseas missions in

Ukraine, which will likely be applied within the very close to future,” famous

in a press release by the Foreign Ministry.