Russia expected to try and encircle Kyiv in coming days: US official

The US expects Russian forces to attempt to encircle Kyiv within the coming days and will grow to be extra aggressive out of frustration with their gradual advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior US protection official mentioned on Monday.

Air raid sirens wailed throughout the largely empty streets of Kyiv on Monday warning of one other attainable missile assault by Russia as the town girds for worse battles to come back as Russian forces strategy.

“We expect that they’re going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days,” the official mentioned, including that Russian troops have been about 25 km (16 miles) from Kyiv’s metropolis middle.

US officers consider that stiff Ukrainian resistance has slowed the progress of Russian troops and planning failures have left some Russian models with out gasoline or different provides.

“One of the things that could result is a reevaluation of their tactics and the potential for them to be more aggressive and more overt, in both the size and scale of their targeting of Kyiv,” the official advised reporters.

The official, who was talking on the situation of anonymity and didn’t present proof, mentioned the United States had but to see this occur however was involved about it.

Russian forces, now within the fifth day of an invasion of their Ukrainian neighbour, have fired about 380 missiles at Ukrainian targets, the official mentioned, and President Vladimir Putin has dedicated almost 75 p.c of his pre-staged fight energy into Ukraine.

