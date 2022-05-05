Russia expels Danish diplomats in retaliatory move

Russia’s international ministry on Thursday mentioned it had declared seven workers of the Danish embassy in Moscow ‘persona non grata’ in response to an identical transfer by Copenhagen final month, with Moscow additionally objecting to Denmark’s navy help to Ukraine.

The ministry mentioned Denmark’s overtly anti-Russian coverage was severely damaging bilateral relations and that Russia reserved the proper to take extra steps in response.

Denmark’s international ministry confirmed in an emailed assertion it had been knowledgeable that 4 diplomats and three different workers at its embassy in Moscow can be expelled.

“It is a completely unjustified and deeply problematic decision, which underlines that Russia no longer wants real dialogue and diplomacy,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod mentioned.

In line with steps taken by different European Union nations, Denmark a month in the past expelled 15 Russian workers on the embassy in Copenhagen, following studies of mass graves being discovered and of civilian killings within the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Kofod mentioned on Thursday that the 15 expelled workers had been Russian intelligence brokers and never diplomats.

Moscow, which referred to as Denmark’s expulsion final month “unjustified,” has claimed that pictures of executed civilians in Bucha have been pretend merchandise of Ukrainian and Western propaganda aimed toward discrediting Russia.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm its neighbor and defend its Russian-speaking inhabitants from fascists. Kyiv and the West say the fascist allegation is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked act of aggression.

