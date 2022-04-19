Russia expels diplomats from Belgium and the Netherlands

Russia has expelled diplomats from the Netherlands and Belgium, the Russian international ministry introduced Tuesday.

The envoys had been summoned to the ministry and advised they have to depart Russia inside two weeks. Fifteen Dutch diplomats have been declared persona non grata and have to go away Russian territory, whereas the precise variety of expelled Belgian diplomats was not revealed.

The ambassador of Luxembourg to Russia was additionally summoned to the international ministry following the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by the Grand Duchy a few weeks in the past. One Luxembourgish diplomatic worker was declared persona non grata however has not but been expelled.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra mentioned in a press launch that The Hague “regretted” the Russian step, whereas including that he was anticipating such a transfer.

Earlier this month, Moscow additionally expelled diplomats from the EU mission to Russia.

The strikes from Moscow are a retaliation following a coordinated expulsion of Russian officers by EU countries on the finish of March.