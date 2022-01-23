Russia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine: UK minister





Russia will face extreme financial sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab stated on Sunday after Britain stated the Kremlin was contemplating a candidate as a pro-Russian chief.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There’ll be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade but also install a puppet regime,” Raab instructed Sky News on Sunday.

Read extra:

Russian and UK defense ministers to meet over Ukraine

Russia, Ukraine warm to Turkey helping ease tensions: Turkish sources

US approves ballistic requests to ship US weapons to Ukraine





Source link