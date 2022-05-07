World
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday held its ultimate rehearsal for an annual parade marking the Soviet victory in World War II, the place its navy may can be showcased amid Moscow‘s marketing campaign in Ukraine.
To mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, 1000’s of troopers will march throughout the Red Square in Moscow adopted by tanks, armoured autos and missile launchers.
Monday’s Victory Day parade comes on the third month of Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine regardless of predictions of a swift victory.
The parade grew to become an annual occasion after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and has gained prominence throughout President Vladimir Putin‘s 20 years in energy as a show of navy muscle.
Like yearly, Putin is predicted to ship a speech on the parade. Some Western officers say he could declare all-out warfare on Ukraine or announce mobilisation throughout the nation.
The Kremlin has dismissed this as “nonsense”.
Since sending troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russia has mentioned it’s finishing up a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify” the nation.
The time period is loaded in Russia, the successor of the Soviet Union, which misplaced 20 million individuals within the warfare towards Nazi Germany.
According to Russia’s defence ministry, 77 plane will take part within the flypast, together with the rarely-seen Il-80 Doomsday aircraft that’s able to withstanding a nuclear assault.
Eight Mig-29 fighter jets will fly over Red Square forming the letter Z – a logo of Russia’s navy marketing campaign in Ukraine.
On the bottom, Russia can be displaying its nuclear-capable {hardware}, together with the Yars intercontinental nuclear missiles and Iskander short-range ballistic missile techniques.
The Kremlin mentioned no international leaders have been invited to attend the parade because it was “not a jubilee year”.
Also on May 9, parades happen on a smaller scale in dozens of cities throughout the nation in addition to the so-called “Immortal Regiment” march, which entails individuals carrying pictures of veterans or relations who died within the warfare.
This yr, individuals of the processions are additionally inspired to deliver pictures of those that died combating in Ukraine.
