Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa

Russia pounded away at Ukraine’s important southern port of Odesa, Ukrainian officers stated on Tuesday, as they introduced they discovered the our bodies of 44 civilians within the rubble of a constructing within the northeast that was destroyed weeks in the past.

The port got here underneath repeated missile assault, together with from some hypersonic missiles, after Russia marked its largest patriotic vacation with out giving new details about the struggle.

Earlier, the Ukrainian navy stated Russian forces fired seven missiles from the air at Odesa, hitting a purchasing centre and a warehouse.