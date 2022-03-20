Asia
Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage site
Russia mentioned Sunday it had once more fired its latest hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, destroying a gasoline storage web site within the nation’s south.
“Kinzhal aviation missile systems with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large storage site for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Kostyantynivka in the Mykolaiv region,” the Russian protection ministry mentioned.
Developing