Russia fires missiles at Odessa: Ukraine

An adviser to Ukraine’s inside minister says Russian forces have fired at the least six cruise missiles on the Black Sea port metropolis of Odessa.

Anton Gerashchenko stated in a Telegram publish on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had been in a position to shoot down a number of missiles however at the least one landed and exploded.

“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko wrote.

“Residential buildings were hit.”

At least one particular person was killed, he stated.