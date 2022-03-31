Russia FM Sergey Lavrov lands in Delhi amid Ukraine war, may meet PM tomorrow

Russia’s overseas minister Sergey Lavrov landed in New Delhi on Thursday for an go to. Lavrov is scheduled to satisfy Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exterior affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday. Ministry of exterior affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed Lavrov on the airport.

While Russian overseas ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated Lavrov will meet Modi and Jaishankar on Friday, a media advisory on his go to issued by the MEA didn’t talked about the identical.

The go to got here hours after Jaishankar held talks together with his visiting British counterpart Liz Truss whereby Russia’s warfare in Ukraine was mentioned at size.

‘Also learn | Don’t expect Russia to help you if China…’: US dy NSA’s blunt message to India

Lavrov’s journey was occurring amid a flurry of visits by overseas dignitaries to India in the previous few days, together with the one by US deputy nationwide safety adviser Daleep Singh.

India has to this point maintained a impartial place on the weeks-long Russia-Ukraine warfare and has abstained on voting on all resolutions moved within the United Nations condemning Moscow’s aggression within the east European nation. According to report, Delhi was planning to purchase crude oil from Russia as properly