Russia focused on Mariupol, atrocities could be worse than Bucha: European official

Russia’s Vladimir Putin believes he must seize control of Ukraine’s Mariupol earlier than May 9, a European official mentioned Tuesday, voicing fears that town can be fully destroyed and there can be many civilian casualties.

“My fear is that it is going to be worse than Bucha,” the official informed reporters, talking on situation of anonymity. The official added that Mariupol may very well be declared “liberated” by Putin within the “coming days.”

Bucha is the Ukrainian city the place Russian forces allegedly carried out mass atrocities towards civilians earlier than withdrawing.

“At the end of the day, we do expect a complete destruction of the city and many civilian casualties in Mariupol,” the European official mentioned.

As for different Ukrainian cities and Russian targets, the official mentioned that Russia wished to take management of Luhansk and Donetsk within the Donbas.

Luhansk was already “mostly in Russian hands,” the official mentioned, including that Donetsk was extra city and extra harmful. “But Mariupol is definitely the most important objective for Moscow.”

The official mentioned that seizing management of Mariupol would assist Russia safe a land bridge from The Donbas to Crimea alongside Ukraine’s coastal strip.

But the Russian troop morale was very low, based on the official. “They don’t like this war because they don’t like the idea of killing people who speak Russian.”

Another setback for the Russian military was its dependence on railroads, which the official mentioned had been focused many occasions.

The European official warned that Putin might flip to chemical weapons or “nukes” to “turn the tide” if he felt he was shedding.

“Putin will be extremely unlikely to capitulate and accept a military defeat. So, my guess is there is a risk… And if they use chemical weapons, it’s going to be low-attribution substances. The objective will likely be to accuse the Azov nationalists of using such weapons against their own population,” the official warned.

