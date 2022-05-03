“Russia Forgot World War 2 Lessons”: Zelensky After Russian Minister’s Hitler Remarks

Zelensky reacted after Russia’s international minister claimed that Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood”.

Kyiv:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s suggestion that Nazi chief Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins confirmed that Moscow has forgotten, or by no means discovered, the teachings of World War Two.

“I have no words…No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence…. this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World war two,” Zelenskiy, who’s Jewish, stated in his nightly video message.

“Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a press launch)