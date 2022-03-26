Russia fueling nuclear arms race: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Russia’s “bragging” about its nuclear weapons is fueling a harmful arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky advised the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Zelensky additionally referred to as on Qatar, which organizes the annual assembly of worldwide political and enterprise leaders, to extend manufacturing of pure gasoline to counter Russian efforts to make use of power as a weapon.

“They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet,” Zelensky stated in a reside video message to the discussion board on the thirty first day of the Russian army assault in opposition to his nation.

When Ukraine dismantled its nuclear stockpile within the Nineteen Nineties it was given “security assurances from the most powerful countries in the world,” together with Russia, he stated in feedback translated into English for the convention.

“But these assurances did not become guarantees. And in fact, one of the countries supposed to give one of the greatest security promise started to work against Ukraine and this is the ultimate manifestation of injustice,” Zelensky added.

“The future of Europe rests with your efforts,” he advised the viewers that included the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“It depends on your output. I ask you to increase output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon.”

European nations have vowed to wean themselves off Russian oil and gasoline and have already turned to Qatar for different provides.

Germany has dedicated to construct two large terminals to obtain liquefied gasoline from Qatar, the Gulf state stated final week after a go to by German ministers.

