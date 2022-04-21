Russia “Furiously Bombing” Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Says City’s Mayor

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered day 57.

Kharkiv, Ukraine:

Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis Kharkiv was underneath intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov mentioned.

“Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city,” Terekhov mentioned in a televised tackle.

He mentioned that round 1 million folks stay within the northeastern metropolis, whereas about 30% of the inhabitants have evacuated, primarily ladies, youngsters and the aged.