Russia “Furiously Bombing” Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Says City’s Mayor
Kharkiv, Ukraine:
Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis Kharkiv was underneath intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov mentioned.
“Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city,” Terekhov mentioned in a televised tackle.
He mentioned that round 1 million folks stay within the northeastern metropolis, whereas about 30% of the inhabitants have evacuated, primarily ladies, youngsters and the aged.