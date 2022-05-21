Russia halts gas supply to Finland

Russia’s Gazprom on Saturday shut off fuel exports to Finland, marking an escalation in tensions between the 2 international locations following Helsinki’s bid to affix the NATO protection alliance.

Nordic fuel supplier Gasum confirmed that Russia had halted provides to neighboring Finland and that the corporate would “supply natural gas to its customers from other sources” over the approaching months, together with via the Balticconnector, a pipeline working between Finland and Estonia.

The transfer to chop off Finland from Russia’s fuel assets can be seen as a response to Helsinki’s refusal to pay for Russian fuel in rubles, as had been demanded by the Kremlin.

On Thursday, Helsinki provoked the ire of the Russian authorities by making use of to affix the NATO army alliance, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that the transfer can be a “mistake.”

Russia had already halted electricity deliveries to Finland final weekend, as relations between the 2 international locations soured amid Finland’s indications that it could seek NATO membership in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland’s electrical energy grid operator, Fingrid, mentioned it received’t be troublesome to interchange Russian energy imports. “The lack of electricity import from Russia will be compensated by importing more electricity from Sweden and by generating more electricity in Finland,” Fingrid mentioned.

Finland has additionally been transferring to finish imports of Russian coal and oil.