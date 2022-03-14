Russia has 6000 nuclear warheads. Should we be more careful?

In a rustic that spans 11 time zones, civil aviation has been disrupted by the revoking of foreign leases on greater than half of the nation’s airliners. Bans on flights and components imply that Russian airways can not carry out routine upkeep. Loading International automakers have shuttered their factories. Lada, Russia’s sole home automaker, had to close as a result of it may not supply components. Truck meeting strains have stopped manufacturing for a similar purpose. Russia’s entry to key components for railway maintenance has additionally been restricted. Russia’s total transportation sector is on the precipice. Tech corporations have additionally pulled the plug. Chipmakers Intel, AMD, TSMC, Nvidia are out. Amazon and Netflix have closed their digital doorways. Apple gained’t promote telephones in Russia. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube have blocked Russian state content material, and are being blocked by Russia in retaliation. Among big-name manufacturers, McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Ikea, Adidas and Nike have all pulled out of the Russian market. The record grows longer day by day.

Viewed individually, every of those actions is correct, correct and commendable. Put all of it collectively, and it represents the burden of the world coming down on Russia. That's the burden of the world coming down on a regime that controls nearly 6000 nuclear weapons, 1 / 4 of them actively deployed and able to launch. Even Vladimir Putin is sane sufficient to not launch a nuclear battle as a result of his grandkids can't get a Happy Meal. But nobody is aware of what would lead him to launch a nuclear battle. Theories about nuclear escalation are inherently unsure – as a result of they've by no means been examined. Societal disruption brought on by financial collapse is one believable state of affairs. Unfortunately, there are lots of others. For instance, the US and its NATO allies are (belatedly) racing weapons to Ukraine. Russia has warned that these arms convoys are "legitimate targets" for Russian air and missile strikes. Russian assaults may very well be forestalled by a NATO "no-fly zone" over Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly asked for this. But the one technique to clear Ukrainian airspace from Russian invaders is to shoot down Russian planes – an answer that poses its personal apparent dangers.