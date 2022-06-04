Russia has blocked 20 million tons of grain from being exported from Ukraine

20 million tons of grain are trapped in Ukraine due to a Russian blockade of its ports. Getting the grain out by rail or truck is proving to be an enormous logistical problem.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Over 20 million tons of grain like corn and wheat are trapped in Ukraine due to Russia’s ongoing blockade of its ports. It’s a deepening disaster for Ukrainian farmers and a risk to world meals safety. As Wailin Wong and Darian Woods from our day by day economics podcast The Indicator clarify, getting the grain out by different means comes with challenges.

WAILIN WONG, BYLINE: Roman Slaston is the overall director of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, and he is a farmer himself.

ROMAN SLASTON: We have to feed our folks, and we have to produce meals and export to different nations.

DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: But Roman says that when the battle broke out, farmers jumped into motion. They despatched grain to the Ukrainian army and to people who find themselves below siege in blockaded cities. They additionally gave diesel to the battle effort, which is gasoline that they had been saving for the spring planting season.

WONG: Another big wartime disruption for Ukrainian farmers was Russia’s naval blockade. Almost all of this 60 million tons of grain that Ukraine exports yearly is shipped out by way of ports like Odesa. And business exercise at these ports was mainly shut down as quickly as Russia invaded.

WOODS: In these previous couple of months throughout the battle, Ukraine has been establishing new logistics and transportation techniques for its trapped grain. The crops cannot depart by way of ships from Black Sea ports. So Ukraine has to search out new water routes utilizing river barges on the Danube River to Romania.

WONG: But largely, the grain is touring by land, getting transported by railway and vans to different European nations. These land choices, although, have challenges. Let’s take trains first. The drawback right here is one thing known as rail gauge or monitor gauge. This is the width between the 2 rails of monitor. And it seems the Ukrainian monitor gauge is wider than what’s utilized in its European neighbors.

WOODS: So a practice carrying Ukrainian wheat cannot simply journey into, say, Hungary on the identical monitor. It has to cease on the border at a particular terminal, and the cargo must be reloaded onto a special grain automobile that matches the European normal.

WONG: So that is the practice possibility, which Roman says transported greater than half the grain in April.

WOODS: Another main piece of the technique is utilizing vans. The difficulty right here is that drivers want particular licenses to haul cargo internationally, and customs procedures and sanitary checks on the borders are inflicting delays.

WONG: Then there’s one other difficulty, one that does not should do with railway monitor widths or customs paperwork.

WOODS: The Ukrainian authorities says that Russia is stealing grain. Roman says he is heard about this, too.

SLASTON: They steal grain and transport it to Crimea after which load on ships and transport to nations which don’t ask about origin of all of the grain, you understand.

WONG: If the 20 million tons of grain do not get moved out of Ukraine to the nations that depend on these exports, it is harmful for each world meals safety and Ukraine’s farmers.

SLASTON: They positively want cash to purchase gasoline, to pay salaries and, yeah, to purchase spare components for combines, et cetera, et cetera.

WOODS: So this is how the mathematics breaks down. Before the battle, Ukraine was exporting 5 to 6 million tons of grains each month.

WONG: In March, exports had been only a fraction of that – 300,000 tons. Then in April, because of the large scramble to place grain on river barges and practice vehicles and vans, a million tons acquired exported. It’s been an enormous problem to get grain overseas with a battle raging. But Roman has an formidable aim. He needs to triple that quantity.

WOODS: Darian Woods.

WONG: Wailing Wong, NPR News.

