Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. says

Russia’s army has dedicated conflict crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a press release launched Wednesday, citing U.S. intelligence and public reviews of assaults on civilians and journalists.

“Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources,” Blinken wrote. “As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases. The U.S. government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions.”

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu despatched a letter requesting Attorney General Merrick Garland to analyze Russia for conflict crimes associated to the deaths of two Americans in Ukraine.

Follow Newsweek‘s live blog for updates on the Russia-Ukraine battle.

This is a creating story that can be up to date as extra info turns into obtainable.