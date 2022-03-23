Americas

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. says

Prince Abraham
Russia’s army has dedicated conflict crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a press release launched Wednesday, citing U.S. intelligence and public reviews of assaults on civilians and journalists.

“Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources,” Blinken wrote. “As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases. The U.S. government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions.”

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu despatched a letter requesting Attorney General Merrick Garland to analyze Russia for conflict crimes associated to the deaths of two Americans in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a press release Wednesday that primarily based on obtainable info, the U.S. believes Russia has dedicated conflict crimes in Ukraine. Above, Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of President Joe Biden within the Ben Franklin room on the State Department in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2021.
