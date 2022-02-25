Russia has ‘complete air superiority’ over Ukraine: Western intel official

Russia has “eliminated” Ukraine’s air defences and is trying to mass overwhelming forces across the capital Kyiv, a senior Western intelligence officer mentioned Thursday.

He spoke as Russian land forces sought to push deeper into the neighbouring nation after launching an invasion with a barrage of pre-dawn air strikes on key navy amenities.

“The Ukrainians do not have sufficient air defence to deal with this kind of air campaign. Those air defences are now effectively eliminated. They no longer have an air force to fly and protect themselves,” the official mentioned on situation of anonymity.

“Essentially the Russians now have complete air superiority over Ukraine.”

The official mentioned Ukrainian forces had been placing up stiff resistance within the face of a multi-pronged assault from the Russian navy — particularly across the metropolis of Kharkiv and alongside the jap frontline.

But the Kremlin’s forces had managed to seize key airfields round Kyiv and will look to funnel troops by way of these footholds that will ultimately hyperlink up with troops heading south from Belarus.

“A lot will depend on the resistance that the Ukrainians can put up, but I’m confident that the Russians will in the coming hours seek to apply an overwhelming force on the capital,” the official mentioned.

He mentioned intelligence prompt Russia would look to take away the federal government of President Volodymyr Zelensky “either through ‘decapitation’ or through other pressure”.

There are additionally indications the Kremlin intends to hold out a “liquidation” marketing campaign in opposition to political opponents left within the metropolis.

“We should be very concerned about the potential for very large violence in that city as the Russians take control.”

