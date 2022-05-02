Russia has only made ‘minimal progress’ in the Donbas: Senior US defense official

The Russians have made solely “minimal” gains in the Donbas over the past a number of days, a senior US protection official mentioned Monday.

“I would just tell you that we continue to see minimal, at best progress, by the Russians in the Donbas,” the official mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity.

The official added that Russian forces have been nonetheless affected by poor command and management, low morale and “less than ideal logistics.”

“Quite frankly, there’s a casualty aversion that we continue to see by the Russians, not just in the air, but on the ground,” the official informed reporters.

Russia has launched greater than 2,100 missiles at Ukrainian targets because it first invaded Ukraine over 2 months in the past, in response to the Pentagon official.

In latest months, Washington has been offering hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in army assist and coaching to the Ukrainians. And army help continues to circulate into the area earlier than ultimately being transferred to Ukraine.

Over the final 24 hours, the US despatched 14 planeloads of assist and a number of other extra will arrive within the subsequent 24 hours.

Around 200 Ukrainian troops have simply completed coaching on the Howitzer artillery programs supplied by the US, the official mentioned. Another 20 Ukrainians accomplished a weeklong course on the Phoenix Ghost drones, which the US personalized for Ukraine.

“A small proportion of the 121 [Phoenix Ghost drones] are already in the Ukraine, and we’ve got them going through some training on how to use it,” the US official mentioned.

