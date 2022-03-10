Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia has banned exports of auto tools

Russia has hit again at western sanctions for invading Ukraine by imposing export bans on a string of merchandise till the top of 2022.

The ban covers exports of telecoms, medical, car, agricultural, and electrical tools, in addition to some forestry merchandise akin to timber.

The economic system ministry mentioned additional measures may embrace limiting international ships from Russian ports.

It mentioned: “These measures are a logical response to those imposed on Russia.”

The ministry added that the bans on nations which have “committed unfriendly actions” had been “aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy”.

The export ban consists of greater than 200 merchandise. The measures will final till the top of the 12 months.

Western governments have imposed a string of sanctions on Russia, notably on shopping for oil, and towards billionaire oligarchs seen as near President Vladimir Putin.

About 48 nations will likely be affected, together with the US and within the EU.

The order mentioned that export exemptions could be made for Georgia’s breakaway areas of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and for members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin mentioned the ban would come with exports of products made by international firms working in Russia. Items embrace automobiles, railway carriages, and containers.

It comes as Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev warned that property owned by western firms which have pulled out of Russia might be nationalised.

Firms have been leaving en masse or halting funding, together with industrial and mining giants akin to Caterpillar and Rio Tinto, Starbucks, Sony, Unilever and Goldman Sachs.

On Wednesday, Moscow authorized laws that took step one in direction of nationalising property of international companies that depart the nation.

And in an announcement on Thursday Mr Medvedev mentioned: “The Russian government is already working on measures, which include bankruptcy and nationalisation of the property of foreign organisations.

“Foreign firms ought to perceive that returning to our market will likely be troublesome.” He accused foreign investors of creating “panic” for ordinary Russians who could now lose their livelihoods.

According to the most recent figures, Russia is the UK’s nineteenth largest trading partner, with trade between the two nations totalling £15.9bn over a year from the end of September 2020.

Analysis box by Theo Leggett, business correspondent

It’s an impressive-sounding list, but how much harm will these counter-sanctions actually cause?

The bulk of what western nations buy from Russia is made up of raw materials. Oil and gas, of course, but also metals like aluminium and nickel, not to mention potash and phosphates, widely used in fertilisers.

The conflict has already pushed the prices of these goods sharply upwards, amid fears supplies could be disrupted – and if they remain high, that will cause economic pain, particularly in Europe.

But a ban on the sale of railway cars and locomotives from Russia is unlikely to cause much hardship. Nor will restrictions on the sale of agricultural machinery, for example. These products are exported – but mainly to countries like Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The inclusion of vehicles on the list is a problem for the likes of Stellantis – the owner of Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen. It had been planning to export vans made in Russia to Europe and other parts of the world.

But overall, the impact of the counter-sanctions looks more symbolic than significant. Restrictions on exports of raw materials on the other hand – if Russia were to introduce them – could have a much more dramatic effect.

After Britain banned Russian-operated ships from its ports last week a retaliatory proposal to restrict foreign ships from entering Russian ports could also come into force.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there would be “adverse penalties” for the world’s food markets due to the West’s sanctions because Russia is a major producer of agricultural fertilisers.

“It is obvious that at such moments individuals’s demand for sure teams of products at all times will increase, however we’ve little question that we are going to resolve all these issues whereas working in a peaceful style,” he mentioned.