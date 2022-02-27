Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies and airfields in fresh attacks

toggle caption Efrem Lukatsky/AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of assaults on Ukraine concentrating on airfields and gas amenities in what seemed to be the following part of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and highly effective sanctions supposed to additional isolate Moscow.

Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, the place folks hunkered down in houses, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.

Flames billowed into the air earlier than daybreak from an oil depot close to the Zhuliany airport, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital, in accordance with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s workplace and the mayor of the close by city of Vasylkiv.

Zelenskyy’s workplace additionally mentioned Russian forces blew up a fuel pipeline in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest metropolis, prompting the federal government to warn folks to guard themselves from the smoke by masking their home windows with damp fabric or gauze.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” Zelenskyy vowed.

Terrified males, ladies and kids sought security inside and underground, and the federal government maintained a 39-hour curfew to maintain folks off the streets. More than 150,000 Ukrainians fled for Poland, Moldova and different neighboring nations, and the United Nations warned the quantity may develop to 4 million if combating escalates.

President Vladimir Putin hasn’t disclosed his final plans, however Western officers consider he’s decided to overthrow Ukraine’s authorities and substitute it with a regime of his personal, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era affect.

To support Ukraine’s potential to carry out, the U.S. pledged a further $350 million in army help to Ukraine, together with anti-tank weapons, physique armor and small arms. Germany mentioned it could ship missiles and anti-tank weapons to the besieged nation and that it could shut its airspace to Russian planes.

The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom agreed to dam “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT international monetary messaging system, which strikes cash round greater than 11,000 banks and different monetary establishments worldwide, a part of a brand new spherical of sanctions aiming to impose a extreme value on Moscow for the invasion. They additionally agreed to impose “restrictive measures” on Russia’s central financial institution.

It was unclear how a lot territory Russian forces had seized or to what extent their advance had been stalled. Britain’s Ministry of Defense mentioned “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”

A senior U.S. protection official mentioned greater than half the Russian fight energy that was massed alongside Ukraine’s borders had entered the nation and Moscow has needed to commit extra gas provide and different help models inside Ukraine than initially anticipated. The official spoke on situation of anonymity to debate inner U.S. assessments.

The curfew forcing everybody in Kyiv inside was set to final via Monday morning. The relative quiet of the capital was sporadically damaged by gunfire.

Fighting on the town’s outskirts recommended that small Russian models have been making an attempt to clear a path for the principle forces. Small teams of Russian troops have been reported inside Kyiv, however Britain and the U.S. mentioned the majority of the forces have been 19 miles (30 kilometers) from the town’s heart as of Saturday afternoon.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine from the north, east and south is aimed solely at army targets, however bridges, colleges and residential neighborhoods have been hit.

Ukraine’s well being minister reported Saturday that 198 folks, together with three youngsters, had been killed and greater than 1,000 others wounded throughout Europe’s largest land warfare since World War II. It was unclear whether or not these figures included each army and civilian casualties.

A missile struck a high-rise condominium constructing in Kyiv’s southwestern outskirts close to one of many metropolis’s two passenger airports, leaving a jagged gap of ravaged flats over a number of flooring. A rescue employee mentioned six civilians have been injured.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, mentioned troops in Kyiv have been combating Russian “sabotage groups.” Ukraine says some 200 Russian troopers have been captured and hundreds killed.

Markarova mentioned Ukraine was gathering proof of shelling of residential areas, kindergartens and hospitals to undergo The Hague as doable crimes towards humanity.

Zelenskyy reiterated his openness to talks with Russia in a video message, saying he welcomed a suggestion from Turkey and Azerbaijan to arrange diplomatic efforts, which up to now have faltered.

The Kremlin confirmed a cellphone name between Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev however gave no trace of restarting talks. A day earlier, Zelenskyy provided to barter a key Russian demand: abandoning ambitions of becoming a member of NATO.

Putin despatched troops into Ukraine after denying for weeks that he supposed to take action, all of the whereas increase a power of just about 200,000 troops alongside the nations’ borders. He claims the West has didn’t take severely Russia’s safety issues about NATO, the Western army alliance that Ukraine aspires to hitch. But he has additionally expressed scorn about Ukraine’s proper to exist as an impartial state.

The effort was already coming at nice value to Ukraine, and apparently to Russian forces as properly.

Ukrainian artillery hearth destroyed a Russian prepare delivering diesel to troops heading towards Kyiv from the east, mentioned Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the inside minister.

The nation’s Infrastructure Ministry mentioned a Russian missile was shot down early Saturday because it headed for the dam of the sprawling reservoir that serves Kyiv. The authorities additionally mentioned a Russian convoy was destroyed. Video photos confirmed troopers inspecting burned-out autos after Ukraine’s a hundred and first brigade reported destroying a column of two mild autos, two vans and a tank. The declare couldn’t be verified.

Highways into Kyiv from the east have been dotted with checkpoints manned by Ukrainian troops and younger males in civilian garments carrying automated rifles. Low-flying planes patrolled the skies, although it was unclear in the event that they have been Russian or Ukrainian.

In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to deal with Ukraine’s economically important coastal areas, from close to the Black Sea port of Odesa within the west to past the Azov Sea port of Mariupol within the east.

Ukrainian troopers in Mariupol guarded bridges and blocked folks from the shoreline amid issues the Russian navy may launch an assault from the ocean.

“I don’t care anymore who wins and who doesn’t,” mentioned Ruzanna Zubenko, whose giant household was compelled from their dwelling outdoors Mariupol after it was badly broken by shelling. “The only important thing is for our children to be able to grow up smiling and not crying.”

Fighting additionally raged in two jap territories managed by pro-Russia separatists. Authorities in Donetsk mentioned scorching water provides to the town of about 900,000 have been suspended due to injury to the system by Ukrainian shelling.

The U.S. authorities urged Zelenskyy early Saturday to evacuate Kyiv however he turned down the provide, in accordance with a senior American intelligence official with direct information of the dialog. Zelenskyy issued a defiant video recorded on a downtown road, saying he remained within the metropolis.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” he mentioned. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

Hungary and Poland each opened their borders to Ukrainians.

Refugees arriving within the Hungarian border city of Zahony mentioned males between the ages of 18 and 60 weren’t being allowed to depart Ukraine.

“My son was not allowed to come. My heart is so sore, I’m shaking,” mentioned Vilma Sugar, 68.

At Poland’s Medyka crossing, some mentioned they’d walked for 15 miles (35 kilometers) to succeed in the border.

“They didn’t have food, no tea, they were standing in the middle of a field, on the road, kids were freezing,” Iryna Wiklenko mentioned as she waited on the Polish aspect for her grandchildren and daughter-in-law to make it throughout.

Officials in Kyiv urged residents to avoid home windows to keep away from particles or bullets.

Shelves have been sparsely stocked at grocery shops and pharmacies, and folks fearful how lengthy meals and drugs provides may final.

The U.S. and its allies have beefed up forces on NATO’s jap flank however up to now have dominated out deploying troops to combat Russia. Instead, the U.S., the European Union and different nations have slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, freezing the belongings of companies and people together with Putin and his international minister.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Moscow may react by opting out of the final remaining nuclear arms pact, freezing Western belongings and chopping diplomatic ties.

“There is no particular need in maintaining diplomatic relations,” Medvedev mentioned. “We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights.”